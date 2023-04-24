Letter to the Editor: We can never be too compassionate or love too much
Breckenridge
Just as some people have talent for art, and others for science, some seem to have a greater talent for compassion!
Examples abound of humanitarian workers risking their lives for people living the ravages of war, doctors giving of their talents and abilities to help those in poverty-stricken societies, but not every act of compassion is dramatic.
All of us, in our own way, just by being more tender and loving, can open our hearts and make a difference in someone’s life. Compassion is not just emotion. It is force. It is an aspect of the infinite power of God. Humanity’s next great leap in consciousness will be the realization that love is a power to be applied no less than the power of steam, the power of electricity, or the power of the atom.
What if all of us dedicated ourselves to efforts of compassion for people we will never even know and and who will never know us. What an extraordinary burst of light would pervade the world should a shift in consciousness from narcissism to compassion become a common miracle among us. At what point
does the heart burst open and commit itself to doing something, anything, if it will possibly make a difference in easing the pain of someone.
Compassion is the sometimes fatal capacity for feeling what it’s like to live inside somebody else’s skin. It is the knowledge that here can never really be peace and joy in my life until there’s peace and joy in yours.
“We can never love our neighbor too much. There is nothing small in the service of God,” said Francis de Sales.
