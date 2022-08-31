Letter to the Editor: We can use God’s love to help those who are suffering, in need

“The words of the mouth are deep waters,” according to Proverbs 18:4. “The well spring of wisdom is a flowing brook… Life Giving Water”

All over the world, there are people who are lonely and hurting. They’ve been through disappointments. They’ve suffered heartache and pain. As believers, God has given us something to offer them. We have life-giving, refreshing water in us.

With our words, we can bring healing. With our words, we can lift them out of depression. With our words, we can tell them, “You’re beautiful. You’re amazing. You’re talented. God has a bright future in front of you.”

Those life-giving words will break the chains of depression. They will break the chains of low self-esteem. You can help set people free from the strongholds that are keeping them back.

You may not know all that is happening, but God can take one compliment, one encouraging word, and use that to begin the healing process and set that person on a brand new course. And when you help break the chains off of others, any chains that you might have will be broken off, too.

Today, choose to speak encouragement. Choose to speak life. Tell others what they can become, give compliments, and live life as a healer. Pour out that life-giving water with your words, and watch it come back to you in abundance!

Joel and Victoria Osteen wrote the following prayer: “Father, thank you for allowing your healing waters to flow through me. I choose to pour out life onto others and refresh them with life-giving words. Direct my words, order my steps, and let everything I do glorify you, in Jesus’ name. Amen”

