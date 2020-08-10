Letter to the editor: We cannot wait to generate more renewable energy

Dear Colorado Public Utilities Commission,

Renewable energy access is vital to Colorado’s climate and economy. Community solar is one of the only ways many households can participate in renewable energy as it is available to anyone regardless of whether they own their home or have a rooftop that is suitable for solar panels. We should therefore increase access to community solar immediately.

I ask that the commission implement last year’s draft rules and increase the standard offer community solar program to up to 3% of regulated utilities’ electricity, allowing subscribers to choose whether they keep the renewable energy credits earned by their subscriptions.

We know that community solar is an economic driver, and expediting a decision that would not only make renewable energy accessible by as many as 100,000 homes, but also deliver significant economic investment in our state, seems only prudent during this time of economic strife.

Requiring the monopoly utilities to keep the renewable energy credits generated by each community solar subscription without regard for the needs or wants of the subscribers themselves is unfair. In last year’s bipartisan Community Solar Gardens Modernization Act, the legislators put it in your hands to decide how renewable energy credits are handled. And yet you have delayed that decision until 2022 at the earliest.

We cannot wait until 2022 to generate more renewable energy, so I urge you to implement the community solar standard offer immediately and put choice back into the hands of Colorado consumers regarding their renewable energy credits.