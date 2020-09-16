Letter to the editor: We choose Summit County for its pickleball community

We are eight-year members of the Summit County Pickleball Club, spending only the month of February in Silverthorne since 2012. However, we are not property owners. In fact, we have never been to Summit County in the summer. Nonetheless, we can honestly state that without the pickleball opportunities available at the Silverthorne Recreation Center and later at the Breckenridge Recreation Center and Breckenridge Tennis Center, we would have bypassed Summit County for another mountain community with pickleball venues. During those eight years, we have met hundreds of other transients who also come to ski as well as play pickleball. So while we will likely never be playing on the Trent Park courts, we can honestly tell you that pickleball brings tourist revenue to your community and in more than just a minimal way. We hope you will consider this heavily in your decision to build dedicated outdoor pickleball courts in Summit County. Who knows? We’ve played tournaments all over the country and world. A Summit County pickleball tournament could be added to our future tournament lineup.