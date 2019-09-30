Letter to the editor: We have a chance to return to the rule of law after Roe v. Wade

It is the best of times

It is the worst of times

It is the age of wisdom

It is the age of foolishness

— Charles Dickens

Summit County in Colorado is really the most beautiful place in September — America at its best. For one evening, we had Americans and humanity at their best when the Women’s Resource Center had its annual pro-life gathering. The presentation by Shawn Carney from Forty Days for Life brought the wonderful reason for our being here to focus on the beauty of God’s greatest gift of human life from the very young (unborn) to the very old. In many ways we were here to celebrate life. The good work and love of the pro-life women and men from all walks of life saving and serving the innocent of all ages and cultures.

It is difficult not to see the truth of God’s beauty and creation when we celebrate in one of his most wonderful places on earth. And it is most evident in the images we viewed of the unborn and very young that we were all created in the “image and likeness of God.”

We owe our place in the best of times to our Judeo-Christian heritage and America’s first declaration as a nation miraculously contained in 37 words of our founding document the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men were created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are the Right to Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

We have a chance in the next years to return to that rule of law that takes us from the “worst of times” with Roe v. Wade striking down the protection of life, to the “best of times” with our unalienable right to life.