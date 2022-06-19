Letter to the Editor: We have a housing problem, not a crisis, by definition

I am starting a campaign to get editorials back on the editorial page rather than on the front page of all newspapers. I’ll start with today’s, June 15, Summit Daily News. I’m not picking on the Summit Daily, I see it in the Denver Post and most every newspaper I read.

The second story’s headline reads: “Colorado high country commissioners, including Summit, blast Airbnb report that disconnects short-term rentals from housing crisis.”

The last word in the headline makes this story an editorial rather than a news story.

The definition of crisis is “a time of intense difficulty, trouble or danger.”

We have a workforce housing problem, not a crisis.

If you are going to interject opinion into news stories, call them what they are: editorials. And keep the editorials on the opinion page, please.