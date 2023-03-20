Letter to the Editor: We have lost touch with our oneness, especially in relation to God

As I forge ahead in my spiritual journey, I have been confronted with a troubling observation: the lack of oneness in our world.

We have lost touch with our oneness, our oneness with each other, and our oneness with with our most important relationship, our one with God.

We no longer pride ourselves on our allegiance, loyalty and commitment to our brothers and sisters throughout our planet. A telling awareness creeps in concerning the concept of oneness. It is overlooked and undervalued. It is no wonder our souls ache for nourishment, to belong is the ultimate connection and the coming of humanity.

We are God’s offspring. Acts 17:28 says, “For in Him we live and move, and have our being.” Some of our own have said, ‘We are one.”

This has radical implications for how we view ourselves and one another. It means in relation to our children that we will look for wisdom deep within their souls. It means for us that even in our worst failures we will look for strength at the core of our being.