Letter to the editor: We love Theatre SilCo’s dual-language productions and hope there are more

We were absolutely delighted with the dual-language production of “¡Lotería: Game On!” at Theatre SilCo last month.

As a family of five in Summit County, we wish we had more of a budget to take our children to the theater, but it continues to be a gap for us. We very much miss the children’s productions at the Quaking Aspens Amphitheater in Keystone years ago. The subsidized cost allowed us to take our children, and our middle child said, “That was the best play I’ve ever seen.” I also have to commend the fact that it was dual-language and not a lot of meaning was lost to those in audience who only speak un poquito Spanish.

We thank SilCo and their sponsors for providing the opportunity and look forward to the next lively, bright, wonderful, dual-language production. I love the cultural richness of our community.