Letter to the Editor: We must expand the US Supreme Court based on recent decisions

We absolutely must expand our U.S. Supreme Court.

Our judicial system is purposefully stacked against minorities, women and the majority of people living in this country.

What is “right” about a Supreme Court that is predominantly one religion (Catholic), and a dogmatic one at that, in a country that purports separation of church and state?

We absolutely have to regain balance. The recent decisions — including allowing the awarding of public money to private religious schools and the overturning of Roe v. Wade — fly in the face of my religion, and the religions of many of my friends.

This is absolutely wrong.

We can only shudder at what might be coming next. Let’s add more voices!

