Letter to the editor: We must have faith in our presidential election process

It’s not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s not about crooked Hillary or war criminal Bush. Nor about Biden or Trump. It’s about saving our republic from fraudulent elections, from computer systems and bad players who can forever on into the future rig our elections or demoralize our trust in them.

Unless the Trump administration, and other patriotic lawyers, get to the bottom of what really transpired in the 2020 presidential election, we all lose. Forever. Bad players, foreign or domestic, have the means to bring down and take over the United States of America.

Are you willing to look at the evidence and let our constitutional laws and courts seek the truth?

To be more informed, consult YouTube alternative news programs, research Rudy Giuliani’s and Sidney Powell’s lawsuits, and have the desire to protect our republic, beyond loyalty to partisan politics.

Then we have hope.