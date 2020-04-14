Letter to the editor: We must sacrifice some of our rights for the country
Breckenridge
Kim McGahey has the typical right-wing reaction to supposed government influence: “The sky is falling!”
He urges the return to normalcy by utilizing herd mentality to have all healthy people develop an immunity. That has been dismissed as useless by virtually all medical experts. McGahey, this is an emergency, and even your slow-to-react president realizes that our program of separation must continue. You are not losing your rights. We must sacrifice some for our country.
