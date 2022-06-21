Letter to the Editor: We must wake up and become enlightened by The Most High
Silverthorne
It’s all about consciousness (loving), about waking up to our Godliness. Did you know that we all — deep down in our real selves — are Godly? Sons and daughters of The Most High?
According to David Hawkins, M.D. PhD, who wrote “Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the World,” the biggest obstacle to higher consciousness or enlightenment is the ego. Yeah, the ego has saved our lives many times and is very important, but it must never control your life.
Go to your real self, which is connected to our Creator — God, Allah, The Great Spirit — for true guidance.
