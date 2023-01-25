Letter to the Editor: We need more clarity about the possible Keystone incorporation plans

Below I attached an email sent recently three times to Summit County commissioner Tamara Pogue with no response received so far:

It is time for the county to organize a series of town meetings to familiarize citizens of Keystone with incorporation options.

It is time to publish all plans, financial budgets, proposed office locations, number of proposed departments, Keystone improvements, etc. as soon as possible.

It is time not to block citizens opposing incorporation with their voice.

If democracy should prevail, all of the above must happen.

It is simple like the First Amendment to the Constitution. Without it and with growing arrogance of government, this nation future is doomed.