Letter to the editor: We need more day care options before we lose valuable employees

This county has 250 children on the waitlist for child care. That is shocking. Shouldn’t this be one of our most important subjects?

Employers complain that they cannot find employees, but they do nothing to help their employees with day care. Some of our larger employers should be supplying day care for their employees. I am not condoning free day care, just an option supplied by employers or the towns. This would give employees options, and there would be fewer employees calling in sick. And why is Breckenridge Town Council not acting sooner? By 2024, what is the projected amount of children on the waiting list by then? We need more day care options before we lose all of our valuable employees. This county depends on people who live here not just tourists.