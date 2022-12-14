Letter to the Editor: We need more young, smart thinkers like Marin and Anna

Kudos to Marin Little and Anna Stafford for their well-thought-out and concise letter about placing composting collection containers at convenient locations.

I hope Summit County Board of Commissioners and administrators will take note and see the need for collection containers located at convenient places across Summit County and take action toward this goal. I suggest working with grocery stores, schools, and other frequented locations to place containers. Please make using containers convenient and easy to use.

We need more young, smart thinkers like Marin and Anna to speak out and share their great ideas to help our local environment.