Letter to the Editor: We need to rediscover patience and listen to one another on hot-button topics

We need to rediscover our patience! We all should be strong micro-managers of our resources. When we leave our homes in our vehicles to go to work or run errands, we should have a list of several things we want to accomplish during those trips.

None of us like our fuel costs today. They are the result of what I term “poor political policy.” Don’t blame the U.S. refiners. They are running at 94% capacity making fuel for us right now. A critical incident at just one refinery before the end of this driving season will be catastrophic.

What can we do to help our current and fuel demand situation? Remember, increased supply or decreased demand is a definite driver of price. If we just cut our fuel consumption by 2% to 3%, you will be amazed at the effect it will have on pricing.

And now for a real dose of reality. Eighty-four percent of our current energy is produced by coal, gas and oil. The cloud computing system uses 10 times more electricity than the current 10 million electric vehicles here today. Fifty percent to 70% of the costs associated with manufacturing solar panels and wind turbines come from minerals mostly sourced from China. We have those minerals here in the U.S. and will need to increase our mining of these minerals by 1,000%, but good luck with environmentalists permitting that to happen.

Our combined goal should be to leave this earth a better place than when we entered it. Quit thinking only our ideas or opinions are the right ones. We should never act or think it is us versus them. Let’s start listening to each other again. I am nearing my twilight years, but I still try to learn something new from anyone every day.

Remember, we are all in this together.