Letter to the Editor: We need to vote to restore rights to disenfranchised US citizens

Under the Constitution, the state legislatures retain much of their sovereignty to pass laws as they see fit, but the federal government also has the power to intervene when it suits the national interest. And under the “Supremacy Clause” found in Article VI, federal laws and statutes supersede state laws. CJ Milmoe wants people to get out and vote in November to elect pro life candidates.

I say yes, please everyone vote in November, encourage your friends and relatives in Colorado and all other states to vote and elect individuals who will pass legislation to restore rights that have been taken away by this super conservative U.S. Supreme Court i.e. a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her health and body, the right to have clean air and water and including rights that this horrible Supreme Court majority has given i.e. the right to openly carry assault rifles in the city of New York. Wonderful … take rights away from women and give more rights to gun owners.

In 1857 the Court stated Dred Scott is property and did not have rights as a citizen and that pretty much started the Civil War. Is that going to be the next step? The Civil War ended with the passage of the 13th and 14th amendments.

Let’s elect individuals who will work to pass some Amendments to protect the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, citizens from gun violence and to protect our air and water.