Letter to the editor: Our community would benefit from living selflessly

I found Mr. Schwartzman’s comments on June 16 regarding Amitai Etzioni to be enlightening — not so much for Etzioni’s concept of “communitarianism,” but for his encouragement toward the ideals of selfless living.

I find it ever curious, in this so-called enlightened era when The Bible is held in distain, that the exact principles The Bible has espoused for 2,000 years and more are now purported to be an entirely new idea.

Philippians 2:4 says, “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.” The 10 Commandments listed in the 20th chapter of Exodus tell us not to steal, not to lie. Nothing new there.

I commend Mr. Etzioni for his ideals because, whether he is aware or not, they are God’s centuries old ideals to which all of society would do well to adhere.