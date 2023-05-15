Letter to the editor: We should be prepared to defend ourselves
Silverthorne
Sandra Bruns writes in a letter to the editor published May 13 in the Summit Daily that opposing her chosen policy priorities and government spending preferences should be consider a criminal act.
Now, as a student of history and politics, I know that this kind of thing has been done before, and I know by whom.
I consider it a call for us, the real most vulnerable, to be prepared to defend ourselves.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.