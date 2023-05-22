Letter to the editor: We should elect business leaders to the White House

The U.S. government is by far the largest revenue producer versus the top two U.S. businesses, Amazon and Walmart. Amazon and Walmart produced net incomes of $86.76 billion and $73.259 billion, respectively, while the U.S. government lost $6.74 trillion between 2016 and 2021.

The government is run by politicians and bureaucrats, not businessmen. Politicians have one goal: get reelected. They have little to no interest in restraining spending. They just hand those excess spending invoices to taxpayers each year. When inflation goes nuts, they use the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates on all of us to get that self-caused inflation back to a manufactured target of 2.0%.

Our nearly 250-year constitutional government is still the best in the world, but our leaders are extremely poor businessmen, unlike out founders. They never fire bureaucrats (our employees) when we are losing money. They are only interested in staying in power and controlling us. Our congress members and senators will never accept term limits (like our constitution established for our Presidents) or mandatory retirement. What can we do to change this?

It may be time we start hiring a business CEO to run our government. They could be apolitical and elected each four years by votes of the Electoral College (2 representatives from each of the 50 states). They could be re-hired for a maximum of another four-year term, but they could also be terminated at will for just causes. This would put more responsibility on our Electoral College members (like a business’ board of directors) and make their job more meaningful.

We should support a bright young businessperson running for the U.S. presidency. Our average population age is changing. Too young? Alexander Hamilton was 21 when he signed the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson was 33 when he wrote the Declaration of Independence.