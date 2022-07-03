Letter to the Editor: We should have temporary solutions until Lake Hill employee housing is built

It does not appear that infrastructure issues for lake Hill will be resolved anytime soon.

In the meantime, a temporary, low-cost solution to utilize the property for housing purposes could be this: create a simple overnight parking area for those locals who use their vehicles as their lodging. A few outhouses and possibly a water supply could go a long way as well. Certainly not ideal. Certainly only temporary. And certainly could not hurt in addressing the bigger problem.

Users would of course need to register for the privilege. Possibly even paying a small fee for a space. Having a dedicated spot would be even more functional for any individual.

Who knows, A small area of the overall parcel could even morph into a tiny house or chalet-style community. A central indoor bathhouse on well and septic could probably support a reasonable number of residents.