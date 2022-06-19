Letter to the Editor: We should keep Summit County treasurer Ryne Scholl in office

Ryne Scholl has the expertise and proven track record we need and we should reelect him as our Summit County treasurer. It has been my pleasure meeting Ryne in recent years via our shared interests and passion for community involvement. Through this, I have found him to be kind, a genuine listener and a committed community servant.

Seeing his passion for the work, which can often be unnoticed and under appreciated by many, his humble approach to serving our community and his dedication to being a fiscally responsible steward of our dollars has reassured me that he is the right person for the job. Ryne is one of the good ones and we need to keep him in office.

Our local elections are more critical than ever, and it is up to every one of us to step up and vote when our community calls on us. There is a primary election coming up on June 28. We have all received our ballots at the post office box. Don’t let it go unopened. Please complete your ballot and vote for Ryne — now in the primary and again in the general election in November.