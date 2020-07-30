Letter to the editor: We should not be afraid to discuss our differences of opinion

I am writing in response to an anonymous note I received in response to my letter “President Donald Trump is not a racist like cartoon claimed.” The big difference between my letter and this note is that mine was signed and the note was not.

The note accused me of “scorn for BLM.” I plead guilty. Black Lives Matter is not a civil rights organization. It is a Marxist organization. It advocates the dissolution of the two-parent family. Town of Frisco, are you paying attention? David Duke was mentioned. Is that creature still alive? Birtherism was mentioned. If that means that the 14th Amendment was never meant to include the children of those who are in the country illegally as citizens, then I plead guilty. Elizabeth Warren was mentioned. She is a criminal who furthered her career by lying about her ancestry. Other things were scrawled, but that’s a good sample.

The author of this note is a coward. They did not have the courage to sign the note. In a free society, we should not be afraid to discuss our differences of opinion. I offer the following challenge: Send me another note proposing a local dining establishment, and we can meet to discuss our differences.