Letter to the Editor: We shouldn’t be kissing up to the Saudis; they should be indebted to us

It was painful watching CNN’s photos of all our Presidents: Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Ronald Reagan, George Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, etc. “brown-nosing” the Saudis.

Just by the grace of God, Adolf Hitler made five mistakes, avoiding any one of which would have won him the war and all the oil fields in Russia and the Near East, including the Saudi’s land.

Can you imagine how wealthy Hitler and Germany would have been?

Trump says the Saudis are raking in a billion dollars a day. How much of this Saudi oil profit would Hitler have shared with the Saudis? I’m betting zilch, nada, zero. The Saudis would be on camels instead of Rolls Royces.

Complain? They’d get the Jewish oven treatment.

So, I believe the Saudis owe Great Britain and the U.S. each one-third of the gross profit of those oil wells. People must be accountable. Why this kissing ass by all our presidents?