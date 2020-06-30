Letter to the editor: We shouldn’t expect many visitors during pandemic | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: We shouldn’t expect many visitors during pandemic

Opinion Opinion |

David Abell
Breckenridge and Denver

In yesteryears, Breckenridge was a mineral-dependent mining town that could control neither the availability of gold/silver nor the nation’s monetary policies. Hence, for a time, it became a veritable ghost town.

Now, in 2020, Breckenridge finds itself tourist-dependent and, outside its own small area, unable to control the coronavirus that has spread worldwide. Like it or not, until there is a proven vaccine, no tourist-dependent destination should expect large numbers of travelers to land on its doorstep. In the meantime, make do as best we can, albeit “with a little help from (our) friends.” (John Lennon and Paul McCarthy)

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more