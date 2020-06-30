Letter to the editor: We shouldn’t expect many visitors during pandemic
Breckenridge and Denver
In yesteryears, Breckenridge was a mineral-dependent mining town that could control neither the availability of gold/silver nor the nation’s monetary policies. Hence, for a time, it became a veritable ghost town.
Now, in 2020, Breckenridge finds itself tourist-dependent and, outside its own small area, unable to control the coronavirus that has spread worldwide. Like it or not, until there is a proven vaccine, no tourist-dependent destination should expect large numbers of travelers to land on its doorstep. In the meantime, make do as best we can, albeit “with a little help from (our) friends.” (John Lennon and Paul McCarthy)
