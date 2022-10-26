Letter to the Editor: We support Chris Scherr in his election for Summit County sheriff

We have been fortunate to live in this community for a while, as have many of you. It is an amazing place to live and work. We all ended up here, somehow, or we were born here and have seen many changes. Our community needs a nonpartisan leader, who will consistently do what is best for our community.

The state of Colorado and our local community is changing in front of our eyes. Our chances of becoming the victim of a crime have dramatically increased and will impact all our lives. We need a leader who will address the many issues facing our community, not just being believable. We need a leader who understands what it means to be an empathetic professional with enough training and emotional intelligence to solve problems and put community first. Chris Scherr is that leader, who understands modern policing concepts and will build an office to meet the expectations of the entire community because the sheriff does not build communities, it serves them.

We are supporting Chris Scherr as the next Summit County sheriff in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.