Letter to the editor: We were shocked when we saw our property tax bill
Breckenridge
We recently received a “2023 Real Property Valuation” from the Summit County Assessor’s Office.
We — along with our neighbors — were shocked to see that our property tax bill for 2023 is estimated to increase by over 70%. We certainly understand that, over the past four or five years, property values have gone way up. However, if everyone’s taxes are going up in a similar fashion, this is a huge increase in tax revenue for Summit County.
Should there not be some discussion regarding whether or not the county actually needs this added tax revenue? And if it is needed, how will it be spent?
