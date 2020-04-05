Letter to the editor: We will be donating our stimulus check to FIRC

My wife and I were thinking about the stimulus money that will be coming shortly. We came across an article describing the strain on the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, which runs a local support organization and food bank. According to their website, they saw their requests for assistance jump from 200 to nearly 2,000 last week. As you all know, our local businesses were hit particularly hard as all the ski resorts were shut right before their peak earnings period when they earn money to get them through the slower periods of the year. Unfortunately, the fallout locally will extend long beyond the current virus surge. Because we are extremely fortunate and not at the mercy of the virus, we will be donating our stimulus check to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center to help others in our community. I would encourage others in a similar position to do the same with your favorite assistance organization. As they say, every little bit helps.