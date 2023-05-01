Letter to the Editor: We would support Keystone’s quest to become a town if we could vote

My wife and I were original shareholders of Keystone. We purchased a unit in the Wild Irishman Condominiums, one of the first condominium project developed by Keystone. We remain second homeowners in another Keystone condominium. We believe that most of the residents and property owners want to improve Keystone, which includes, among other items, more affordable employee housing.

Since we are not full-time residents of Keystone, we were not permitted to vote on the incorporation of Keystone. However, if we had been permitted to vote, we would have supported the incorporation of Keystone if the proposed Keystone charter would authorize residents as well as property owners to vote on town matters. Keystone is a resort community with many more second homes than primary homes which mix is much different than the municipalities that have recently incorporated.

The charter commission for Keystone has the opportunity to unify the people who are permanent residents and those who own second homes by permitting both to vote on municipal matters. Sure, there will be disagreements. That is part of the democratic process.