Letter to the editor: Weather cycles are designed by God

The recent activation along old avalanche chutes is just another example of the cyclical nature of weather patterns. It’s not about global warming or climate change caused by hydro-carbons or mankind — just weather cycles as God designed it. The very existence of avalanche chutes means it has happened before over the last few hundred years and, of course, will again in the future.

I was amused by the article on the study of the avalanche debris to determine where to build or not build and where to locate power lines. I can save the state a lot of money: avoid avalanche chutes.