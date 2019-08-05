Letter to the editor: We’re fortunate to have St. Anthony, Centura help us solve our health care challenges

St. Anthony Summit Medical CEO Lee Boyles’ recent column (“Community is at the core of our health care mission,” published July 30 in the Summit Daily News) is a strong example of why so many leaders I meet across the state envy our county’s ability to work together to solve community issues.

It’s been almost 10 years since a group of Summit County leaders, led by The Summit Foundation, came together to build what would become the foundation of Peak Health Alliance. During that time, as the executive director of the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, I heard far too many stories of families who had lost nearly everything due to a health care emergency that left them bankrupt.

Today, as the CEO of Peak Health Alliance, it’s an understatement to say that we’re fortunate to have Boyles and his local team, along with leadership from Centura Health in Denver, lean in to help us solve our health care challenges.

Building solutions for an entire community takes trust, openness and collaboration. Thanks to the partnership with St. Anthony and Centura — and their collective role in our launch — we’ve created a model for leaders in any community wrestling with the issue of making health care more affordable and accessible for their residents.

As the results of our efforts to lower the cost of health care are shared with all of Summit County, I can truly say that we’re with Lee: Our work is defined by community. We are excited to build on our progress together.