Letter to the editor: Wetlands should not be destroyed for recreation

I am very upset with myself. Having recently visited the excavation site for the recpath extension, I became exasperated by trying to find who I should blame for this horrible destruction of a 1,000-year-old wetland, not to mention huge amounts of tax dollars for 2 miles of pavement.

I know that 4 acres were traded at yet more expense to create a wetland in Silverthorne. And as angry as I am, I have only myself to blame for not paying attention and not getting involved.