Letter to the editor: What do Colorado’s public lands mean to you?

I am writing to you as a fellow mountain-dweller, a lover of Colorado wilderness and an environmental activist hopeful that her home state may lead the country in wilderness protection. Since 2001, Colorado has lost over a half-million acres of natural lands to development, and as climate change burns our forests and drives us into drought, Colorado’s leaders are in a unique position in which they may take bold action to preserve our lands and waters. The Wilderness Society’s campaign 30X30 is an effort modeled after the U.N.’s goals to preserve 30% of the planet by 2030, and we’re starting by doing just that in Colorado. Our wilderness — that which supported a half-million jobs and contributed $62 billion to our economy in 2017 — is worth protecting. Honestly, it’s worth a heck of a lot more than 30% if you ask me.

Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. Jared Polis have shown support for this project. I am also hopeful that, with strong public support, they may continue to be champions of this goal and of taking concrete legislative action to protect Colorado public lands. Public lands are a crucial part of our community, our economy and our ecosystem. A bipartisan majority of Coloradans support 30X30, and this is an achievable goal that will not only make major progress in combating climate change, but also set a precedent for strong action in the field of outdoor protection. I’d like to encourage you to write and call your representatives to encourage strong support of this resolution and to consider what Colorado’s public lands mean to you. I know I am not alone in my love of these mountains, this too-blue sky and our remarkable wildlife, but often, to love something is not enough. You have to fight to protect it.