Letter to the editor: What has happened to Breckenridge?

In summer 1976, my car broke down in Summit County. As my son and I sat by the road, a young man stopped to see if he could help. In no time, my car was up and running, I had a job offer and a place to live. Thus began my love affair with the towns of Summit County.

I love all the local activities and shops throughout the towns of Summit. I have seen these sleepy little towns grow and expand into a larger community of skiers, mountain bikers, hikers, fishermen and boat enthusiast. The bad part is watching locals struggle with a higher cost of living and housing for low incomes becoming near to impossible to find.

My favorite shops in Breckenridge are Space Cowboy, Cookie Shop and the Chocolate Factory. I was shocked Space Cowboy was closing its doors. One of the last true Head Shops in Colorado. It’s the one place I can find Greatful Dead items without going online.

These small shops are the true heart of Breckenridge. Space Cowboy and older businesses should be grandfathered in. Stop raising taxes and costs of snow removal. Work with them; keep their doors open. Don’t lose the uniqueness of Breckenridge. Don’t become the “cement village” Vail has become. Our mountain communities are quickly disappearing. I know; I live in one.

Support their rights to remain a part of Breckenridge. Being a Deadhead means more the wearing tye-dye clothing and listening to Jerry and the gang. It’s that sense of community and belonging to the places we cherish and share with everyone in our lives.

Contact your local mayor. Small business is the heart of Breckenridge and its history. How many more bars and restaurants do you need in the mountains?