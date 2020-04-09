Letter to the editor: What I would have planned for Fourth Street Crossing

So what would I have planned?

I would have retained the bus depot, parking structure, added elevators and hid it beneath a pile of dirt ala Vail’s parking lot. Mount Silverthorne? Modeled after the historical Mont St. Michel in west France where Brittany and Normandy meet.

Mont St. Michel has a gentle, spirally road that is lined with shops, restaurants, bars and residents. Topped by a cathedral. Thousands visit and enjoy it. Mount Silverthorne could also. (With a meditation center, not a Catholic church.) Silverthorne could have a world-wide contest to find a new Gaudi?

Instead of renting to the highest bidder (jewelry shops and Realtors), Mount Silverthorne would rent to small merchants and artists almost free. (How much can a potter or a baker afford?) Fees to visit the exciting, beautiful curiosity could make the town of Silverthorne and landowners rich. And give to the residents of Silverthorne a town center they could hang out and enjoy for free.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Of course, artists would design the buildings and landscaping, not engineers.