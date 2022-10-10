Letter to the Editor: What I would say to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine invasion

Dear Russian President Vladimir Putin,

We in America are in debt to Russia for helping defeat Germany in Word War I. At the insistence of France and Great Britain and before their troops were ready, Russia invaded Prussia. Germany, in response, sent German Gens. Paul von Hindenburg and Erich Ludendorff. The result was the defeat of Russia, but such action weakened Germany’s Schlieffen Plan, which could have defeated France in two weeks.

Then in WWII, Russia defeated Germany with the help of Great Britain and the U.S.

Therefore we understand your wanting to unite “the Russia of Old” by invading Ukraine.

Nevertheless, we will standby and support the Ukraine’s desire to be free.

Unless you cease sending missiles, bombs and airplanes from Russia, we will encourage the Ukraine to use our long-range missiles to defeat those Russian attacks.

This war can easily expand and become more deadly with atomic artillery and long-range atomic missiles. Still we will stand by the Ukraine.

In WWII, Germany should have ceased fighting years earlier. But Hitler’s ego guaranteed that Germany would suffer needlessly. Russia need not now.

In my next letter I will explain how important peace is. And how you, Putin, ruler of Russia, will benefit.