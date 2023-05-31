Letter to the editor: What is the GOP’s fascination with LGBTQ all about?
Breckenridge
Maarten Meinder opened his letter with some examples of, admittedly, disturbing behavior. Then he goes into a strong attack on supposed “woke” corporations and their threat to our morals. He presents LGBTQ as the main target of his derision.
I am very curious to him and others on the right as to what about LGTBQ that bothers you so much. Don’t these folks have the rights as the rest of us enjoy. Is the word inclusion the same as traitor in your mind?
You may ignore attack words as a badge honor, but if the shoe fits.
The actions of many on the right against LGBTQ folks can only be viewed as bigotry and discrimination.
