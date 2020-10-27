Letter to the editor: What you can expect with Bruce Butler as county commissioner

Evaluating the county commissioner candidates individually instead of based on party affiliation is more than appropriate. I voted for Bruce Butler based on my experience as a member and past chairperson of the Economic Development Advisory Committee during Butler’s tenure as mayor. The committee works for the pleasure of the Silverthorne Town Council. The mayor and the Town Council members attend the meetings and take action.

Butler and the Town Council reduced the taxes paid by Silverthorne residents when buying a vehicle from town dealers, equalized the real estate transfer tax and have in 100% of situations asked and received the developer’s cooperation in collecting the tax, which benefits the community both in and out of the town limits. Butler and the council developed the business grant program for small and medium businesses, a very successful program that creates community trust and pride. The public/private partnership in Silverthorne has been a significant success story. Just take a look at the Smith Ranch, the Core Area (town center) and the river corridor’s soon-to-be redevelopment.

Silverthorne benefits from numerous town committees: art, art selection, sports, economic, Police Citizen Advisory. Butler has an enormous amount of experience working with these groups. Can you see this experience crossing over to the county?

The commissioner’s decisions should be made on operational convenience and need. Others are strategic decisions that improve the county’s influence on the towns and the businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Voting for Butler, Tamara Pogue and Elisabeth Lawrence will seat an incredibly productive, creative and trustworthy Summit Board of County Commissioners.