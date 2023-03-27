Letter to the Editor: When does the drama over housing in Summit County end?

When does the drama over housing end? The opportunity to restrict yet another deed is lost if we don’t change the Housing Helps parameters, the human cost of people sleeping on a couch, the town newsletter proclaiming they are buying more condos to save them from vacationers, investors and most remarkably, retirees! After all, those pesky retirees won’t cover a shift!

Even a county commissioner tried to pad the sale of her deed-restricted home by selling her personal junk for more than the town thought it was worth. God forbid! All of this relentless drama laid at our feet when we only wanted to enjoy our little ski town. The entire debate hinges on support for private, mostly small businesses whose owners dictate public policy and demand We The People subsidize in every possible way their endless grab for as much money as possible. When does housing for private business employees rest only on the shoulders of the greedy businesses themselves? Get them off of us!

The U.S. The Constitution does not provide a home in a resort for every person who wants one citizen or alien.

Housing Helps is a good program because it allows the homeowner equity. Other than helping people buy homes free of encumbrances, I don’t support any government initiative designed to support private business.

History will judge the policymakers as the hectic pace of the city with its culture of greed, crime and disrespect for the environment is on full display in a once quiet little ski town. Go ahead and build your metropolis, tear down the mountains, pave it over, house your workers like Jefferson, rake in the cash you worship, but stop complaining, stop the drama. We don’t care about her shed dude. What more can we possibly do for you?