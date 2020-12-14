Letter to the editor: When reading McGahey’s column, consider the source
Breckenridge
As a longtime resident of Summit County, I daily read the summit paper and am amazed by the ink and space waisted on response to Kim MaGahey’s column. It reminds me of my grade school teachers saying, “Don’t believe everything you read, check your sources and, if you can, check their source.” So to all the readers of the Summit Daily, I would like to remind them to check and understand the source. After all, this is the man who had a bumper sticker on his car saying “Obama lied, people died.” I wonder where the bumper sticker is about the almost 300,000 people who have died because of Donnie’s lies.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User