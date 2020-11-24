Letter to the editor: Where does columnist Kim McGahey get his ‘facts’?
Breckenridge
Where does Kim McGahey get his facts? He claims that “according to scientific data … it is 0.2% fatalities.” Fact: Out of almost 59 million cases worldwide so far, there were just shy of 1.4 million deaths, a rate of 2.3%, 10 times McGahey’s so-called facts. He then states that “95% of people who catch the novel coronavirus are asymptomatic.” Actual studies vary from 20% to 50%, depending on age. However, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected wearers, who feel well and may be unaware of their infectiousness to others, are estimated to account for more than 50% of transmissions. Where “has it been scientifically proven, the choice between open bars or death doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive”? Only by South Dakota’s governor in a state that has the highest infection rate per 100,000?
