Letter to the editor: Where is Mitch McConnell’s missing moral compass?
Barbara Shaw
Breckenridge
Perhaps it’s hidden in his underwear drawer.
Perhaps his dog buried it in the White House lawn.
Perhaps it fell out of his pocket the last time he played Mar-a-Lago golf.
Perhaps he loaned it to a fellow Republican and forgot to get it back.
Perhaps Donald Trump stole it from him the last time they met.
We hope these suggestions are helpful and that he finds his moral compass before the impeachment trial begins.
Letters to the Editor