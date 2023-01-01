Letter to the Editor: Where is Silverthorne’s mail, and how do we fix these issues?

Where is Silverthorne’s mail?

Please understand that this is not a complaint as the Silverthorne Post Office people work very hard and are overwhelmed by the number of customers lining up in the lobby. I just want to express my concern that days go by with no mail being delivered to the P.O. boxes of my friends, acquaintances and my family.

Is the mail not being delivered from Denver? Is it piling up in Silverthorne? To whom do I turn for help with this problem?

I’ve contacted the offices of Rep. Joe Neguse, Sen. Michael Bennett and Sen. John Hickenlooper. State Rep. Julie McCluskey and Silverthorne City Hall are next on my list to call and write. What can the community do to resolve this issue? Do citizens need to volunteer at the Post Office?