Letter to the editor: Where will the kids play?

Thursday is a last chance to speak up regarding a proposed development on the former Catholic Church lot in Dillon Valley. Please request something more akin to the Sierra Madre development in Silverthorne.

I understand that every unit of affordable housing is a feather in the outgoing county commissioners’ caps. While the proposed planned unit development of Dillon Valley Vistas townhomes adds 12 units, it further exacerbates the issues we have requested help with for the past decade: speeding cars, no safe pedestrian/bike routes in and out of the valley, no community space since the demolition of the Catholic church. Furthermore, the proposed planned unit development is located on the most dangerous road in Dillon Valley, Straight Creek Road. Children who move into this complex will be riding their bikes either in a parking lot or along a road where cars routinely drive 50 mph. Parents will most likely drive their children to Dillon Valley Elementary School, further impacting the long line of cars that clog Deer Path during pickup and drop off.

Dillon Valley already bears the brunt of the highest density.

If we weren’t home-schooling our children and trying to keep our heads above water, I would invite you to come ride a bike on Straight Creek Road the half-mile to school or attempt to navigate Deer Path Road by the elementary school during a congested time. The reason you don’t hear from our neighborhood as much as homeowners in Breckenridge or Frisco is that we are where the plow drivers, nurses, teachers, nonprofit workers and grocery store employees live.

We beg of you, consider some neighborhood needs before cramming in 12 more townhomes. If the county is not in the business of building and maintaining sidewalks, they should not be in the business of building neighborhoods.