Letter to the editor: Where’s the buzzer?

After watching the first two debates, it is painfully obvious that the debate moderator needs to have a buzzer, klaxon or airhorn available to minimize useless commentary. If I were the commentator, I would be ready to fire off a blast whenever I heard:

Ideas that are not helpful or even minimally innovative. We cannot continue to do things the same way and expect different results.

Commentary that provides no solution except to blame the other person for the problem. As we said in the ’60s, if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.

The frequency of the blasts would either cause candidates to focus on the debate format and the matters at hand, or shorten the debate so we could move over to Netflix that much sooner.