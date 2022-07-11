Letter to the Editor: Which Bob Dylan do the naysayers want to hear? The greatest hits?

Apparently, some people were disappointed with Bob Dylan’`s recent Dillon concert. It was probably that big group of 20-something-year-olds who stood and smoked pot?

It may be that they have not listened to Dylan’s music, lately. What were they expecting?

Did they expect early ’60s folkie Dylan, or beat generation poet Dylan? It may be that they wanted mid-1960s electrified Dylan, “Nashville Skyline” Dylan, ’70s The Band Dylan, “Rolling Thunder Revue” Dylan, born again gospel Dylan, or the ’80s MTV sound Dylan? It may be that they missed all of Dylan’s great ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s decade rock albums?

So, Dylan is 80 years old. He’s been doing piano-playing-style music for a few years, and thats what he performed.

Its still a rare thing to hear. He won the Nobel Prize in literature; have some respect. No rock musician has ever done that.

Dylan did a lounge act performance. He toned down his band so their sound did not overwhelm his vocals. Dylan sang some of his recent music sitting at a piano. Certain people probably expected to hear his ’60s anthems, “Blowing in the Wind”, or “Like a Rolling Stone” everyone has those memorized.

Dylan`s rendition of the autobiographical lament “Every Grain of Sand” was superb and soulful. Most of the crowd was really appreciative of his performance

However, the obnoxious drunk who loudly heckled, “We want to hear the real Dylan” and “Play some rock and roll,” was incredibly embarrassing.

Dylan has performed thousand of rock concerts over the last 60 years. His current performance was appropriate, innovative and very enjoyable.