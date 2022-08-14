Letter to the Editor: District 10 in Breckenridge should not be in Zone 3 of the new rules

As an owner of a townhome in White Wolf homeowners association, which directly abuts Ski Hill Road, I am vehemently opposed to all of Land Use District 10 being considered part of Zone 3. As stated in the District 10 land use guidelines , the portions of District 10 directly abutting Ski Hill Road are in the path of anticipated growth.

District 10 land use district guidelines also encourages future development of private projects, including Nordic Center expansions and a small Olympic training center. The Nordic Center language says “it is important that the town increase winter and summer activity to provide diverse recreational experiences. Maintaining and expanding the existing Nordic experience would fulfill this need.”

The training center language states “this facility and others like it should provide adjacent housing for its users.” Both appear to be designed for residents and visitors alike. Specifically, the training center housing would certainly be short-term residential in nature. Limiting District 10 to Zone 3 contradicts the land use guidelines.

Additionally, a portion of District 10 has a higher allowable land density of four units per acre. District 39 land use guidelines (the base of Peak 8) has the same four units per acre zoning and is included in Zone 1. Assuming higher-density zoning was to accommodate homes closer to ski lifts, it stands to reason that this area was built for tourism, like homes in Zone 1. Please consider these higher density areas becoming part of Zone 1, especially when, as the land use district guidelines states this is an anticipated area of growth within Breckenridge.