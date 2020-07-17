Letter to the editor: Whites will never know what Blacks truly experience
Silverthorne
We “whities” don’t understand, can’t empathize.
I didn’t understand or conceive of the trauma hidden in the subconscious minds of Black folks until an experience at Jefferson Elementary School in Minneapolis in 1963.
I was substitute teaching in high schools in Minneapolis and suburbs in that year when I was called to substitute fourth grade at Jefferson.
Everything was going OK when a police officer entered the room to talk about safety. (Maybe to stop, look and listen before crossing a street? I can’t remember.)
But I do remember the reaction of every Black boy (maybe six) in that room. They immediately — as if on cue — started sucking their thumbs. These were fourth-graders, 10 or 11 years old. It made an impression on me. It made me think.
