Letter to the Editor: Who are Rep. McCluskie and Sen. Roberts really serving?

I see that our esteemed State Rep. Julie McCluskie and State Sen. Dylan Roberts are out there tooting their horns about the marvelous bills they’ve introduced in the legislature to help “save” the endangered Colorado River. That subject is certainly of interest to those of us west of the divide.

Now I’m no hydrologic engineer, but I do understand the concept of subtraction. Subtracting from a total results in a smaller number. That certainly works with water. I can’t help but be curious in wondering how much water is being subtracted from the west side of the Continental Divide, therefore from the Colorado River, and diverted to the Front Range. I also can’t help but wonder how much higher lakes Mead and Powell would be if that water flowed down the Colorado River instead of being diverted. It’s also worth noting that indigenous people in the Southwest could put that water to good use just as well as the predominantly white Front Range.

Finally, I can’t help but wonder who Rep. McCluskie and Sen. Roberts really serve. Is it the interests of those of us on this side of the divide or their overlords in Denver and the international community?