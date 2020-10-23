Letter to the editor: Who disagrees with Summit County Sheriff FitzSimons?

There is a debate underway in Summit County.

The school board is on one side. On the other side is Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, who has publicly opposed the school board’s “racial justice and equity” policy because it:

Will undermine law and order by calling police murderers without recognizing their due process rights

Will, instead of educating students, indoctrinate them in critical race theory and encourage them to oppose all government and social institutions which, they are told, are systemically racist

The public has a right to know which side local candidates are on.

Three commissioner candidates — Allen Bacher, Daryl Bohall and Bruce Butler — have come out in favor of the sheriff’s positions, supporting police, law and order, and making schools safe places for kids to be educated, not indoctrinated. The other commissioner candidates have not taken sides in this debate. They would support public health by meekly following Gov. Jared Polis’ policy of shutting down Summit County schools, businesses, churches and our recreation and arts facilities. They would fight global warming by shutting down Summit County fossil-fueled electricity and transportation.

Former Summit School District employee Julie McCluskie, Polis’ ambassador to Summit County, has not taken sides. Either she has no position on law and order and the proper role of our schools or she lacks the courage to express it. Like the commissioner candidates, she supports shutdowns to mitigate COVID-19 risk and spending taxpayer dollars to fight climate change.

Summit County voters can trust Kim McGahey to share their values, represent their interests, and be their ambassador and advocate in opposing the Denver-centric schemes of Polis and his gang of political elites. He will fight them to let Summit County residents go back to work, back to school and back to church.